Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,577,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 3,346,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45,775.0 days.

ZHAOF opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

