Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 739.36, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

