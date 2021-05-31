ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $256,186.74 and approximately $16,908.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,554,264,289 coins and its circulating supply is 14,246,184,400 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

