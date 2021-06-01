$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,824. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.