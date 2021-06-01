$0.02 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 98,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,926. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

