$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 92,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

