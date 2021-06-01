-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

VERI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,654. The stock has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.