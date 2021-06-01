$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

E traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,702. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

