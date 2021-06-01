$0.44 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,278. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.01, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

