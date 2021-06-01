$0.49 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

