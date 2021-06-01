$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. General Motors posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

NYSE GM opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 127.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 749.8% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 49,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.