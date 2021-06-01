$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

