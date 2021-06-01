$0.66 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.56. Five Below posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.92. 646,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

