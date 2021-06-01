$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 298,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,286. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

