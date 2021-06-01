-$0.83 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million.

TNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

