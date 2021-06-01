0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $862.59 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One 0x coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $862.59 million and $94.52 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,921,228 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

