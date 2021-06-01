$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,257. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

