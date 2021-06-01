$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.33. Oracle reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

