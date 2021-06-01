$1.44 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 28.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

