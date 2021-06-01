$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

