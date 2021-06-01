$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PVH by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.