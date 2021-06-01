$10.63 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post $10.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.85 million to $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

