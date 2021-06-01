10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ TXG opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.