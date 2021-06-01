$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

