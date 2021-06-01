$116.31 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce sales of $116.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $119.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

