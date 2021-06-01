$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $465.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

