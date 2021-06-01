$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.67 million and the highest is $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

