13,000 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $191.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

