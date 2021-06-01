$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

