$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.03 million and the highest is $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.