167,105 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. 96,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,122. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

