$174.58 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $174.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.41 million and the lowest is $168.12 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $705.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

