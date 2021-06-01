$2.02 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 12 month low of $164.31 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

