$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

