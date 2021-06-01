$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.96. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

DG traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $201.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,109. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

