$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

