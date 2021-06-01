$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.