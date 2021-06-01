$206.87 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $206.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the lowest is $201.79 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $883.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.33 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,852.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.