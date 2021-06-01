21,693 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.