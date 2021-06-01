$245.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post sales of $245.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

