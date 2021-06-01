250,000 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Fisker makes up 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.