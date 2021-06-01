262,715 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,365,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

