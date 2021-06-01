$281.85 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce sales of $281.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

