$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

