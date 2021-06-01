$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

