$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

