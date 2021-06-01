$30.76 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $30.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.70 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $116.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.41 million to $146.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.28 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

RC stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

