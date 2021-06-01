$333.01 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $333.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.54 million and the lowest is $321.20 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

