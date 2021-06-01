35,566 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,671. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.