362,775 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,249,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

